Insider Selling: Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Sells 5,507 Shares of Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TDS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 15,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,625. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.