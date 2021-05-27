Insider Selling: Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Sells 5,507 Shares of Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TDS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 15,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,625. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.
See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.