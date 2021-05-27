Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 554,113 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,783,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.17. 6,414,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838,743. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

