Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells $250,647.70 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $501.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.19. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

