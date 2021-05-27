Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.600-6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.
Several brokerages recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.88.
NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83.
About Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.
