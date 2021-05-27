Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.600-6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.88.

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

