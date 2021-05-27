Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Insperity has increased its dividend by 178.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NSP stock opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.14.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.
In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,745. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
