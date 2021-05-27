Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Insperity has increased its dividend by 178.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NSP stock opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,745. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

