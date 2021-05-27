Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

IBKR opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $67,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $2,444,003.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,929 shares of company stock valued at $69,769,293. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

