Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.30

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.30 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 99.30 ($1.30). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 99.30 ($1.30), with a volume of 1,359 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £57.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.40.

In related news, insider Klaas van der Leest purchased 3,600 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

