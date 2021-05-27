Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading Down 2.7%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.86. 1,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,109,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $553.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

