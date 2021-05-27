International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,435,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $77,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

International Paper stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. International Paper has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

