International Paper Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 66,839 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,670% compared to the average volume of 3,776 call options.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

