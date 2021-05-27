International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,309 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 1.64% of International Seaways worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 49,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

