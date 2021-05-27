Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,380.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,294.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,996.80. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

