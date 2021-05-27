Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-$9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.050 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $461.74.

INTU traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.81. 1,994,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $413.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.27. Intuit has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

