Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $840.34. 3,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,408. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.03 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $830.36 and a 200 day moving average of $777.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

