Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the April 29th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.