Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the April 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:VLT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,814. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 52.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

