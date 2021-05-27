Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,038 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 590% compared to the average daily volume of 440 call options.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.