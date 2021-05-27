Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Down 74.8% in May

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the April 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

NASDAQ:PSCF opened at $58.48 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

