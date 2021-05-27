Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for InflaRx (IFRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX):

5/19/2021 – InflaRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3.50 to $2.80. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – InflaRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – InflaRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – InflaRx had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. 5,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,640. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $132.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.46.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

