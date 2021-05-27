Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Anglo American (NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2021 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/18/2021 – Anglo American is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/17/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/6/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/12/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/7/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/7/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 346,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.07. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

