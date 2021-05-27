Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Toromont Industries (TIH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toromont Industries (TSE: TIH):

5/25/2021 – Toromont Industries was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$105.00.

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$107.00 to C$108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$118.00.

5/5/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$99.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Toromont Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$105.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Toromont Industries was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$100.00.

Shares of TIH opened at C$106.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$64.48 and a 12 month high of C$108.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.89. The firm has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.14.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.3899996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$93,250.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

