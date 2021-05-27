Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average volume of 785 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $230.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.93 and a 200 day moving average of $213.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.