Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average volume of 785 call options.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.38.
In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ITW opened at $230.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.93 and a 200 day moving average of $213.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $242.07.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
