Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

NVTA opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.89. Invitae has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $533,804.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,338,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.3% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

