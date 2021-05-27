Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.07

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 1797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

