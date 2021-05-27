Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $46.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 144.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Himension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.