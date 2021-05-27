Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Announces $0.59 Dividend

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5877 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Ipsen stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPSEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

