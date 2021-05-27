iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.19). iQIYI posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iQIYI.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $72,297,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,264,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,774,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $31,833,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,801,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,485,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

