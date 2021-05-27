IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Cut by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV opened at $239.60 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $244.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.