Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 1,716 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $21,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,939,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after buying an additional 303,914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after buying an additional 172,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after buying an additional 385,442 shares during the period.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

