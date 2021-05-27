iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $75,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747,896 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

