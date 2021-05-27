iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

