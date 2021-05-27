iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 167.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $426.90 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $240.98 and a 1 year high of $449.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.74.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.