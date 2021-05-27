iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Trimmed by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.52. 37,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,975. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $177.93 and a 1 year high of $263.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

