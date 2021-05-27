iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.7% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $75,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $272.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

