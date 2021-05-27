iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 187.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $149.03 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.70 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.