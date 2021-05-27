iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYT opened at $272.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.61. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

