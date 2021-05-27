iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.71. iStar has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iStar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,700,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $13,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at $10,963,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at $10,702,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 533,835 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

