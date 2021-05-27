Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Itamar Medical posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16).

ITMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITMR stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 63,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.10. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

