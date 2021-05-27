ITM Power’s (ITM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective for the company.

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 372.80 ($4.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 436.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 474.42. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.64. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

In other ITM Power news, insider Andy Allen bought 252 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

