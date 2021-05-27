Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after buying an additional 650,763 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

