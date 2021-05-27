Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv Purchases 35,606 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 35,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.98 per share, with a total value of $3,524,281.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 42,855 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.94 per share, with a total value of $4,068,653.70.

On Friday, May 21st, Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 69,778 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.01 per share, with a total value of $7,048,275.78.

Shares of PTON traded up $10.12 on Wednesday, reaching $109.56. 26,278,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,404,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 176.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.89. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $1,360,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $3,770,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Barclays increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

