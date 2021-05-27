James Kirsner Sells 4,580 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FICO opened at $503.51 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $372.61 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.11.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

