James Polehna Sells 964 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) insider James Polehna sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $24,331.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at $477,010.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Polehna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, James Polehna sold 964 shares of Kelly Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $21,121.24.

KELYA opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after buying an additional 964,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

