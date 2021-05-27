JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) CFO Virland A. Johnson Sells 32,933 Shares

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 32,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $220,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JAN opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. JanOne Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $31.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JanOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JanOne in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JanOne by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

