Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Japan Tobacco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

