Jarvis+ Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $713,610.69 and $360,021.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00082022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.29 or 0.00974823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.09 or 0.09673691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00093235 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

