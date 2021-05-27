Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,170,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $182.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.