JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $841.22

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 841.22 ($10.99) and traded as high as GBX 927.80 ($12.12). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 917.60 ($11.99), with a volume of 976,465 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 907.86 ($11.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 907.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 841.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

