Jefferies Financial Group Increases ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $55.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZIM. Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,779,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $77,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

