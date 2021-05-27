Jefferies Financial Group Raises Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Price Target to $5.00

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSX. Clarkson Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $403.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. Analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 231.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

